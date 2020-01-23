Marlene Anne Wallowingbull
View Comments

Marlene Anne Wallowingbull

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ETHETE -- Marlene Anne Wallowingbull, 56, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

To send flowers to the family of Marlene Wallowingbull, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
5:00PM-8:30PM
Blue Sky Hall
Blue Sky Highway
Ethete, WY 82520
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marlene's Visitation begins.
Jan 24
Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM
Saint Stephen's Catholic Church
33 St Stephens Rd
Arapaho, WY 82524
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marlene's Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News