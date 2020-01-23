You have free articles remaining.
ETHETE -- Marlene Anne Wallowingbull, 56, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
To send flowers to the family of Marlene Wallowingbull, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
5:00PM-8:30PM
5:00PM-8:30PM
Blue Sky Hall
Blue Sky Highway
Ethete, WY 82520
Blue Sky Highway
Ethete, WY 82520
Guaranteed delivery before Marlene's Visitation begins.
Jan 24
Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Saint Stephen's Catholic Church
33 St Stephens Rd
Arapaho, WY 82524
33 St Stephens Rd
Arapaho, WY 82524
Guaranteed delivery before Marlene's Service begins.