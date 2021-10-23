CARLISLE, Pa.—To summarize a Life of 86 years is very challenging. Marlys E. (Allbert) Bias was born April 15, 1935, in Speed KS, to Ralph and Matilda (Tillie) Allbert. She was the sister to Olyn W. Allbert and sister-in-law to Jane Murray Allbert. All were one time residents of the Riverton area.

The family relations in Ellis, KS Region included Walz, Glass, Aust clans.

Marlys was married to Elwood “Jack” Bias and a companion to Leo Lemmel after Jack’s passing.

Marlys passed on September 1, 2021 at her home in Carlisle, PA, that she shared with her nice Cathy Allbert Luckie and nephew-in-law William Allen Luckie. She is survived by Cathy and Allen Luckie; great-niece, Cody Byrnes; great-niece, Autumn Allbert; and great-nephews, Forrest and Ashton Allbert.

She moved from Riverton to Carlisle in November 2017. Up until 2021, Marlys thrived independently in her own apartment. She was involved with the Quilts of Valor to make quilts for veterans. She made over 150 quilt tops for them. She attended weekly meetings at the local Friendship Senior Center and she enjoyed her daily walks.