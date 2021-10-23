CARLISLE, Pa.—To summarize a Life of 86 years is very challenging. Marlys E. (Allbert) Bias was born April 15, 1935, in Speed KS, to Ralph and Matilda (Tillie) Allbert. She was the sister to Olyn W. Allbert and sister-in-law to Jane Murray Allbert. All were one time residents of the Riverton area.
The family relations in Ellis, KS Region included Walz, Glass, Aust clans.
Marlys was married to Elwood “Jack” Bias and a companion to Leo Lemmel after Jack’s passing.
Marlys passed on September 1, 2021 at her home in Carlisle, PA, that she shared with her nice Cathy Allbert Luckie and nephew-in-law William Allen Luckie. She is survived by Cathy and Allen Luckie; great-niece, Cody Byrnes; great-niece, Autumn Allbert; and great-nephews, Forrest and Ashton Allbert.
She moved from Riverton to Carlisle in November 2017. Up until 2021, Marlys thrived independently in her own apartment. She was involved with the Quilts of Valor to make quilts for veterans. She made over 150 quilt tops for them. She attended weekly meetings at the local Friendship Senior Center and she enjoyed her daily walks.
Marlys had many talents ranging from Quilter, Crafter, Master Gardener, Global Traveler, Genealogist, Naturalist, Bird Watcher and Supported the local library. Her favorite piece was called “Quilt Diva” an homage to her alter ego.
Her final work of quilt art took over 57 years to complete. She purchased the embroidery squares of each state and its state flower in 1963. She completed it in March 2021. The resiliency to see a project thru over a half century speaks of the though Wyoming Woman that Marlys was.
Marlys will continue to live in the Hearts of those who truly loved this amazing woman. May be gone from this life, but never gone from our wonderful memories. Rest in Peace our Love ….