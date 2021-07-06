Marshall Fred Elliott

CASPER—Marshall was born in Casper to Floyd and Edith Elliott on January 30, 1927. He passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Hospice. Marshall was the longest living of four sons. Brothers Francis, James, and Neil all predeceased Marshall along with his parents.

In August 1944, Marshall married Marie Casebolt; the marriage lasted 74 years and produced four children: Lonny, Betty, Bill, and Lynn. Marshall and Marie lived almost their entire married life in Casper (other than brief periods during WWII) and in Lander, WY.

Marshall served as an Aviation Gunners Mate in the US Navy in the Pacific theater during WWII. He was proud of his service to his county and went on the Veterans Honor Flight tour of Washington, D.C.

Marshall learned carpentry skills building oil derricks in Midwest, working at the Casper refineries and with his uncle building houses in Casper. In the early 1960’s he went to work for the Federal Housing Administration, and in the 1970’s, began a successful career as an independent real estate appraiser until retirement.