Martha Ann Stovall

NEW BRAUNFELS, Tex.—With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Martha Ann Stovall on January 29, 2021 in New Braunfels, TX at the age of 92. Born in Austin, TX to Finis and Ida Savage, she attended the University of Texas where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Martha worked in Blue Envelope Cancer Division to help fund chemotherapy to the uninsured. She was also a frequent blood donor and worked at the health fair.

She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church until her moved to Houston, TX to be with her children in 2014. Her favorite activities were tennis, bridge, gourmet lunch group, P.E.O. and church circle.

Martha was preceded by her husband of 54 years, Bert Stovall in 2002 and her oldest son, Gary Stovall of Conroe, TX in 2018.

Martha is survived by her son, Scott and Marta Stovall of Houston, TX; daughter, Sherry Crawford of New Braunfels, TX; daughter-in-law, Donna Stovall of Conroe, TX; grandchildren, Taeha Collins of Arapahoe, WY, Brynn and Jeremy Luckey of Casper, WY, Colby Collins of Riverton, WY, Summer and Brian Stovall of Houston, TX, and Zachary and Jessica Crawford of New Braunfels, TX; great-grandchildren, Kyle Heinrich of Lander, WY, Chante Smith of Casper, WY, and Caleb and Emmalynn Crawford of New Braunfels, TX.