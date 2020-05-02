Martha L. “Marty” Brause L. “Marty” Brause

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Martha L. “Marty” Brause, 90, of Casper passed away April 24, 2020.

She was born to the late David and Sophia Simon, April 1, 1930, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School where she was on the National Honor Role for her scholastic achievements.

She married the late Johnny E. Buck in 1948. They lived in Nebraska, Missouri, South Dakota and Washington State.

She remarried in 1965 to the late Don Brause, and moved to Casper form Nebraska in 1965 where she has resided until her passing.

She is survived by four children, David Brause of Longmont, CO, Lynette Getter of Casper, WY, Steve Buck of Castle Rock, CO and John Buck of Buffalo, WY. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was an active member of Boyd Avenue Baptist Church.

As she was a lover of animals, in lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the Casper Humane Society.

A private service will be held. Interment will be held at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery.

To leave a special message with her family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Brause as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.