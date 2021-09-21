CASPER—Martin Herman “Marty” Perl, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children and was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 17, 2021. He was born in Roseburg, Oregon to Richard and Mary Perl on July 24, 1952.

During college, he dedicated his life to the Lord at a Billy Graham crusade. Subsequently, he joined Campus Crusade for Christ, first in Laramie for several years, then at “Here’s Life” in Casper. He also served in India as a missionary for several months. This time serving intensified his commitment to sharing the gospel whenever possible.

In 1982, he met the love of his life and his Sunshine, Susan Freeman. They celebrated 38 years of marriage in June. They welcomed three children to their joyful home, sacrificing their time and energy to train them up in the way of the Lord. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, starting businesses like the Land of Oz and Broast It. Marty worked at Versatel Communications from 1994 until poor health forced him into retirement. He intentionally prioritized his family, making sure to leave for home by five, even as he built a large business community.