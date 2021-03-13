CASPER—Martin L. Sullivan was born January 25, 1930 in Cheyenne, Wyoming and returned to heaven 91 years later on March 9, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming. He moved to Casper as a young child and made it his home for most of the next 85 years.

The luck of the Irish was with him when he met and married the love of his life Joyce Sherry on September 29, 1956. Three daughters and 50 years of loving, living, and adventure, blessed their lives together. Family was the most important thing in his life, and he treasured every moment with them. He always welcomed extended family and dogs who he thought were just humans with four legs. In your second life, you should all want to come back as a Sullivan Dog!!

Life was one big adventure for our wild Irishman. Give him something with a throttle (and maybe a brake) and off he would go. Fast cars, boats and snowmobiles were his passion. He was always ready to take another 1/8 of an inch off to make it go faster. Speeding down a back road, chine walking across a lake or winning a snowmobile race ignited his soul. Traveling in his motorhomes, boats or flying to new destinations with his family was his way of life. For 50 years Joyce was always by his side in what every adventure they could come up with.