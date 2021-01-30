CASPER—Martin Louis Eggert, known to family and friends as Tooey, died peacefully on January 20, 2021. He was born in Casper on December 8, 1945, to Martin and Faye Eggert. He was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church. In 1964 he graduated from NCHS and served in the Army in 1967 and 1968, stationed in Germany.

He was a jack-of-many-trades. He designed and marketed jewelry with his friend, Don Hines. He created and installed billboards with Arlo English, notably the Chili sign outside Chugwater on I-25. He worked for the Casper Chamber of Commerce, proud to promote the state of Wyoming. Tooey worked as a roustabout at the Texaco refinery and delivered mail for the US Post Office. He taught ballroom dancing. He tended bar and was well known to customers at Johnny O’s and Frosty’s.