CASPER—Martin Louis Eggert, known to family and friends as Tooey, died peacefully on January 20, 2021. He was born in Casper on December 8, 1945, to Martin and Faye Eggert. He was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church. In 1964 he graduated from NCHS and served in the Army in 1967 and 1968, stationed in Germany.
He was a jack-of-many-trades. He designed and marketed jewelry with his friend, Don Hines. He created and installed billboards with Arlo English, notably the Chili sign outside Chugwater on I-25. He worked for the Casper Chamber of Commerce, proud to promote the state of Wyoming. Tooey worked as a roustabout at the Texaco refinery and delivered mail for the US Post Office. He taught ballroom dancing. He tended bar and was well known to customers at Johnny O’s and Frosty’s.
Tooey delighted in playing games—of all kinds. Many wild hours were spent playing Peanuts sitting on the floor with his family. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and word games. He looked forward to working the daily Jumble with his Mother, she concentrating over every letter and word, and he looking over her shoulder and telling her the answer at a quick glance. He enjoyed playing Categories and backgammon and traveling to Denver for Cirque du Soleil. Music was an important part of his life. He attended many concerts including performances by Il Divo and local classical ensembles. He had a vast record collection. He loved to sing and play harmonica, and always led the family in singing carols at Christmastime. He was a competitive dart player and a Little League umpire. In later life he was a voracious reader, often reading 500 books a year.
But Tooey’s true love in life was performing. He starred in many Stage III productions and in Casper Community Theater, including Gilbert and Sullivan operettas. He developed a Chautauqua one-man show as George Catlin and traveled through Wyoming and Colorado performing his story of painting Native Americans in the Old West.
He was a fan of fast cars and during his lifetime owned an orange and black striped Mustang, a silver 240Z and a Saab Sonett, as well as a VW van with canvas bunkbeds for fishing at Alcova with Judy and his kids and nieces.
Tooey is survived by his children, John, Ashlie, and Martin; grandchildren, Logan and Jordan; his sisters, Martinelle Clapp and Sally Wright (James Maier) of Denver; and nieces, Cathy, Leslie, and Megan.
He was predeceased by his parents and his daughter, Melanie.
With his loving companionship, his Mother was able to live in her own home to age 99.
The family is grateful to Dallas Laird, Genny and Anita for their friendship and care late in Tooey’s life.
No service will be held at this time. His ashes will be interred at Highland Cemetery close to his parents. The family hopes to hold a memorial remembrance in autumn 2021.
