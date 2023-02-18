Marvin came to Casper with his brother Boyd in 1978 to look for work. They were both experienced in mechanical work and Marvin accepted a job at Ray Powders VW and started work right away. He proved to be a quick learner. Marvin attended many ASE certified classes over the years in order to become proficient in working on the new VW and Audi cars as they continued to change and upgrade constantly. While a quiet person, Marvin was quick to laugh and make jokes at frustrations while working on hundreds of cars over the years.