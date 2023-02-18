Marvin D. Bjerke was born early in 1957 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Marvin came to Casper with his brother Boyd in 1978 to look for work. They were both experienced in mechanical work and Marvin accepted a job at Ray Powders VW and started work right away. He proved to be a quick learner. Marvin attended many ASE certified classes over the years in order to become proficient in working on the new VW and Audi cars as they continued to change and upgrade constantly. While a quiet person, Marvin was quick to laugh and make jokes at frustrations while working on hundreds of cars over the years.
Marvin became a ASE Certified Master Technician. He worked at Powders Automobiles for 46 years. In addition to rebuilding classic cars, Marvin enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling.
He is survived by his aunt, Janice and his sister, Barbara, both in ND and he is survived by his brother, Boyd in Casper.
We will remember his smile and kindness.
There are no services scheduled. Memories maybe left online thru Newcomer Mortuary in Casper.