Marvin J. Sander

CASPER – Marvin Sander passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born on January 17, 1935 in Victoria, KA to Edmund and Mary Sander. He married Genevie Romero in 1954 and fathered Marva Jo, Cheryl, Allen, Dennis, and David. He married Julie Marshall in 1964, the love of his life for 55 years and fathered Carrie, Deborah and Mark. They moved frequently with the drilling rigs throughout Colorado, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming. Their final move was to Casper in 1977 working for Signal Drilling Company as a Field Superintendent. Signal merged with Brinkeroff to form Brinkerhoff-Signal. They were bought by Grace Drilling, which was subsequently purchased by Nabors Drilling Company. In 1998 at the age of 64, Marvin started Sander Consulting and worked until he retired at the age of 71.