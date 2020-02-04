Marvin J. Sander

CASPER – Marvin Sander passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born on January 17, 1935 in Victoria, KA to Edmund and Mary Sander. He married Genevie Romero in 1954 and fathered Marva Jo, Cheryl, Allen, Dennis, and David. He married Julie Marshall in 1964, the love of his life for 55 years and fathered Carrie, Deborah and Mark. They moved frequently with the drilling rigs throughout Colorado, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming. Their final move was to Casper in 1977 working for Signal Drilling Company as a Field Superintendent. Signal merged with Brinkeroff to form Brinkerhoff-Signal. They were bought by Grace Drilling, which was subsequently purchased by Nabors Drilling Company. In 1998 at the age of 64, Marvin started Sander Consulting and worked until he retired at the age of 71.
Marvin was an accomplished carpenter and general all-around “handyman”. He could fix anything (cars, toasters, etc) and built bookshelves, shop benches, and numerous household projects. He is known for a spunky sense-of-humor and storytelling. Sit with him for even a few minutes and you were entertained with oil-field stories sprinkled with humor. He enjoyed trolling, ice fishing, hunting and bowling. He was an avid reader and a self-taught petroleum and mechanical engineer. Marvin and Julie spent their early retirement years in their motor-home traversing the country attending baseball games, sight-seeing and visiting friends and family. They enjoyed playing card games and watching western classics. The Sander family includes 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Julie and children: Marva Jo (Steve) Mooney of Gillette; Cheryl (Tim) Moser of Loveland, CO; Allen Sander of Gillette; Dennis Sander of Rawlins, David Sander of Walden, CO; Carrie (Troy) Dameron of Pleasanton, CA; siblings Rita Vonlintel of Hays, KA; Ralph Sander of Richmond, MO; and half-sisters Linda Sander of Hays, KA; and Vera (Bob) Wear of Lewisville, TX.
He was preceded in death by sister, Patty Younger of Largo, FL; children, Deborah Weant in 2013 of Cheyenne and Mark Sander in 2018 of Billings, MT; grandson, Zachary Weant in 2019 of Riverton; and various uncles and aunts.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 7th from 5:00 to 7:00 at Bustards Funeral Home with the Memorial Service, also at Bustards on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marvin’s life. Julie sends a special thank-you to all the friends who have supported them both during these final years.