Marvin "Lee" Dunham

Lee began his extraordinary career with Platte County School District #1 in the fall of 1957. During 48 of the next 53 years, Lee obtained his Master’s degree in Education Administration from the University of Wyoming while teaching full time, taught English for nine years at Wheatland Junior High School, served as the Wheatland High School principal for four years, served as the Wheatland Junior High School principal for 23 years, and served on the Platte County School District #1 school board for 12 years. During these 48 years Lee worked tirelessly to bring out the best in thousands of students, serve as a mentor and role model for those he led, and inspire those that continued to work in education. He took great joy in maintaining relationships with his past students and colleagues.

Upon retirement Lee did not stop giving as evidenced by the countless hours he devoted to volunteering his time and efforts for the Wheatland schools, the Wheatland community, and the University of Wyoming. During his free time, you could find him sitting in the stands, or next to his radio, cheering on his beloved Wheatland Bulldogs and Wyoming Cowboys.

Unfortunately, due to current public health concerns a private graveside service was held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Wheatland Cemetery in Wheatland with Father Tom Kadera of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church officiating.