They called him “Strawberry Roan” for his strawberry blonde hair, however his tenacity, kindness, and love of life, outshined any nickname. Marvin Leonard Rone was born on August 23, 1929, to Leonard and Edith Rone in Empire City, Oklahoma.

During the Great Depression and through the end of World War II, Marvin’s family moved around Oklahoma and eventually landed in Olney, Illinois, where Marvin joined his father at age 14 working in the oilfields. In 1945, when Marvin was 16, his father was transferred to Casper, Wyoming.

In the summer of 1948, Marvin came home from working in the oilfields and met young widow Martha “Marty” Abraham-Wonderly, who had a six-month-old daughter, Linda. Marvin and Marty married that year and had three children, Marty, Judy, and Sonny. The family lived in almost every town across Wyoming as they were transferred with the oilfields. In 1964, his wife Marty passed away in a tragic car accident. In 1966, Marvin met and married Adrienne Abel. Adrienne had two daughters, Kim and Tami. The family blended beautifully together. They loved Alcova Lake. In fact, Marvin and Adrienne were some of the first members of the Casper Water Ski Club.

Marvin worked for Selby Trailer Sales until he eventually became a partner of Selby and Rone Factory Built Homes. In the 1980s, Marvin and Adrienne began wintering in Arizona, where he continued working in the mobile home industry. After retirement, he would become a respected figure at Sonny’s RV, where he was known as its honorary founder.

Above all, Marvin was a family man. He was the patriarch of five generations of Rones. Whenever there was a family function, Grandpa Marvin was at the head of the table admiring the family he created, including 17 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. He would often remind us there wasn’t a bad one in the bunch. He leaves behind a legacy of sacrificial and unconditional love.

Marvin is survived by his daughter, Linda (Rone) Humes and grandchildren: Valeri, Jeff, Penny and Nicole; daughter, Marty Rone and grandsons: Jason and Jaron; daughter, Judy (Rick) McKinley and grandchildren: Sheri, Jami, Nic, and Keli; son, Sonny (Susan) Rone and grandsons: Marvin, Michael, and Matt; daughter, Kim (Robert) Little and granddaughters: Amanda and Arica; daughter, Tami (Keith) Hartnett and grandchildren: Chandler and Austin.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Martha Rone; his second wife, Adrienne Rone; his siblings: Wanda Hull, Alvin “Tuffy” Rone, and Imajean Brandon; Don Fredrick (son-in-law), Ed Humes (son-in-law); Adam Bowman (grandson) and Sheila Rone (niece).

A service will be held at Highland Park Community Church on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Adam Bowman Memorial, C/O Sonny’s RV 5000 E. Yellowstone Hwy. Evansville, WY 82636.