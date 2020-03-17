Mary A. Capps
Mary A. Capps

NEWCASTLE - Mary A. Capps, 95, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Newcastle. Services that were scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020, have been postponed and will be held at a later date.

Meridian Mortuary

Service information

Mar 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM
Meridian Mortuary
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
