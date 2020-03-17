You have free articles remaining.
NEWCASTLE - Mary A. Capps, 95, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Newcastle. Services that were scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020, have been postponed and will be held at a later date.
Meridian Mortuary
Service information
