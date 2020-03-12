Mary A. Capps
View Comments

Mary A. Capps

{{featured_button_text}}

NEWCASTLE - Mary A. Capps, 95, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Newcastle. Services for will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Meridian Mortuary with the Rev. Wendy Owens of the Christ Episcopal Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at the Newcastle Masonic Lodge, 1440 W. Main. Meridian Mortuary

To send flowers to the family of Mary Capps, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM
Meridian Mortuary
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News