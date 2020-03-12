You have free articles remaining.
NEWCASTLE - Mary A. Capps, 95, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Newcastle. Services for will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Meridian Mortuary with the Rev. Wendy Owens of the Christ Episcopal Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at the Newcastle Masonic Lodge, 1440 W. Main. Meridian Mortuary
