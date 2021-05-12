CASPER—On Sunday May 9, 2012 Mary (Alton) Silsby passed away at Wyoming Medical Center at the age of 78.

Mary was born October 23 1942 in Nome, AK she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Hilda and Lafe Bell and graduated from Lander Valley High school.

She married Robert “Bob” Silsby January 7 1971 and raised two children, Leslie and Brent.

Mary worked as both a nurse’s aid and as an EMT in Douglas and Wheatland, and was a waitress at the country club and the Old Western Saloon.

Mary had a passion for rock hunting, finding jade, bird watching, and visiting with her many neighbors and friends.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brent Silsby and aunt and uncle, Hilda and Lafe Bell.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Silsby; daughter, Leslie Weidenhamer; and her grandchildren, Austin Silsby, Travis and Ashley Meranda, Mitchell and Lyndsey Groskopf, Corey and Mari Wilkinson, Tyler and Rachel Silsby and Derek and Morgan Silsby; and her great-grandchildren.