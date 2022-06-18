LANDER -- Mary Bailey Hines, 84, of Lander, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in Gillette, Wyoming on June 7, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on June 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, Wyoming. The burial at Mount Hope Cemetery will follow the Mass. The Visitation will be held at Hudson's Funeral Home in Lander, Wyoming on June 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

She is preceded in passing by her husband, William Llewellyn Hines, Sr.; her son, Nicholas Jonathan Hines; and her parents: Mary Florence Roddy Bailey and Ruby Shaffer Bailey; her brother, John Francis Bailey and sister, Katherine Bailey Swearingen.

She is survived by her son, William (Ruth Stender) Hines; son, Paul Hines; son, Mark (Lynette) Hines; daughter, Meg (Mike) Bohn; son, Daniel (Candice) Hines; and son, John Hines: her grandchildren: Abbey (Jared), Mariana, Caleb, Nicholas, Jacob, Matthew (McKenna), Ryan, Alexander, Margaret, Catherine, Joseph, Theodore, Christopher, John Gary, Gianna, Francis, Lucia, and Misty: great-grandsons: Henry and Oliver, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Edith Bailey, affectionately known as M.E. (Emmy) was born on May 10, 1938 in Thurmont, Maryland. She was raised on a farm as the second of three children born to Mary and Shaffer Bailey. She would go on to be the Salutatorian of her graduating class, getting her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. Joseph's College in Emmitsburg, Maryland in 1960. She headed west in that same year where she was a public health nurse in Wolf Point, Montana on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. In 1962 she moved to Wyoming to be a nurse on the Wind River Indian Reservation, where she met her husband William Llewellyn Hines Sr. They were married on June 29, 1963. Wyoming became her permanent home, and they would go on to have 7 children, 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Alongside her husband, she spent her life as a devoted wife and mother, and helped with bookkeeping for many years while they were in business with Don and Sharon Hines in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Mrs. Hines was very active at Holy Rosary Catholic Church for many, many years and served in the St. Anne's Society. She was also an active member of the National Right to Life Committee and wrote numerous articles defending the right to life.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in the name of Mary Bailey Hines to one of the following organizations: Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Lander WY; The National Right to Life Committee; or Catholic Charities USA.

Please sign the online guestbook: hudsonsfh.com