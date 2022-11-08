CASPER — Mary Clare Smith, 81, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held 10:30AM on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper with a reception to follow at 11:30AM.
