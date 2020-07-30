× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Mary Ellen Slay Winn passed from life, to life everlasting on July 26, 2020.

She was born in Magee, MS and passed through Pensacola, FL, and Lubbock, TX, before settling in the West.

Her life was devoted to faith, family and friends. A charter member of Boyd Avenue Baptist Church, she served as Bible teacher, and mission’s director of Girls’ Auxiliary. Wherever she lived, she mentored. Whether young women, young couples, or contemporaries, it was always with Southern charm.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom wGaddis Slay and Grace Richard Vinson; her brother, Jack Slay; and her husband of 66 years, J. Spencer Winn.

She will be missed by her sister, Judy (Charles) Gray; her son, David (Darla) Winn, of Casper; her daughter, Diane (Jim) Fitzgerald of Indianapolis and their son, Scott (Lanisa) and their daughter, Caroline (Mark) Seavey and their three children; her daughter, Jane (John) Zent and their sons, Adam (Amanda) Zent and their three children; and their son, John David Zent.

Memorial service will be held on Monday, August 4 at Boyd Avenue Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Boyd Avenue Baptist Church building fund.