CASPER—Mary Etta Schrader, 62, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born in 1958 to the late Jesse and Patricia Denny of Benkelman, Nebraska. Mary Etta graduated from Benkelman High School in 1977 and received a BA in Science from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1981.

She married Jim Schrader in 1982 in Benkelman, Nebraska before relocating to Casper.

Mary is survived by her husband, Jim of Casper; son, Eric of Parker, CO; and Granddog Bronco.

Mary Etta spent most of her spare time gardening and gold prospecting with Jim throughout Wyoming and Alaska. Her family will miss the yearly Christmas scuffles, cherry pie, and other baked goodies.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper on September 27, 2021 at 1 pm. A celebration of life ceremony will be held in her hometown of Benkelman at a later date.