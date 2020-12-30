COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa—Mary Gilmore, age 65, passed away December 27, 2020. She was born January 12, 1955 to Timothy and Irene (Edelman) Pashia in Moline, IL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon; and brother, Timothy.

Mary is survived by her husband, Randy Gilmore; daughters, Teresa (Edward) Howard, Amanda Gilmore; son, Brady (Loren) Gilmore; grandchildren, Olivia Howard, Liliana Howard, Keria Gilmore; sisters, Glenda Schaab and Elizabeth Bisko; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the hour prior to the service.

Interment in Ridgewood Cemetery.

The family will direct memorials.