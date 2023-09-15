CASPER — Long time Casper resident Mary Goodstein passed peacefully at the age of 92 at her home in Casper, Wyoming on September 6, 2023, with her family present.

Mary was born in Casper, Wyoming on November 29, 1930, the daughter of Lucy and Paul Marinich. Mary attended St Anthony’s School and graduated from Natrona County High School. Mary worked for Tri-Good Oil and was active in the St. Anthony’s Parish and the Casper Garden Club.

Mary married Fred Goodstein in February 1976 Mary and Fred were happily married until he passed away in 1983. In addition to her husband, Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Marinich and her father, Paul Marinich.

She is survived by her sisters: Tillie

Bryans and Polly Marinich of Casper, Wyoming and her daughter, Victoria Asbell of Lander, Wyoming. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Marin Brown and Carl Asbell; five great-grandchildren: Ethan Asbell, Claire Asbell, Grace Asbell, Maggie Brown and Josie Brown; and two great-great-grandchildren: Alaia Asbell and Emilia Asbell.

A rosary will be held at St. Anthony’s Church on September 29 at 7:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Church on September 30 at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow the service in O’Reilly’s Hall at St. Anthony’s Church.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Central Wyoming Hospice or St. Anthony’s Church in Casper.

Newcomer Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.