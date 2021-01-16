CASPER—With heavy hearts and peaceful souls we announce the passing of our loved Mary Howard. Mary passed peacefully into heaven on December 29, 2020 at 93 years young in Glendale, Arizona. Born August 9, 1927 in Casper to Steven and Elizabeth Sullivan, Mary was the 2nd of six children. With her parents, brothers and sister, Mary was raised at the family ranch in Arminto and the family home in Casper.

After graduating from Natrona County High School in 1945, Mary got her dream vacation to Ireland in 1948. She then married Ernie Winer in 1950 and together they had three children. After the loss of Ernie, Mary wed Bud Howard who had two children from a previous marriage. They moved to Scottsdale, AZ in the late 70’s and traveled back and forth to Casper.

After beating breast cancer in 2000 and experiencing the loss of Bud, Mary moved permanently to Sun City West, AZ in 2004. Mary was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling the world, especially to Ireland, loved family get-togethers, as well as spending happy times with her abundance of friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Ernest Winer in 1965; and her second husband, Bud Howard in 2002; along with her parents; brothers, Pat, Frank and John; sister, Kathleen Hackleman; grandson, Timothy James Loomis; and her great-granddaughter, Sarah Emily Winer.