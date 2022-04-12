CASPER — Mary Jane A. Mitchell, born to Carl and Katherine Schneidt on February 25, 1935 in Broadus, MT. Mary Jane passed away on April 5, 2022 at her home. She grew up in Miles City, Montana and graduated from Custer County High School in 1953. She started her career as a telephone operator working for Mountain Bell and later for Wyoming Medical Center. She retired in 2007. She married Eugene Mitchell on June 6, 1959 and later divorced. She loved to bake and never missed an opportunity to make a birthday cake for her family and friends. She was known for her homemade dill pickles, banana bread and divinity. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.