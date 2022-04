CASPER — Mary Jane Anne Mitchell, 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Chapel in Casper with a reception following the service at Bustard & Jacoby Reception Hall. Interment will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Highland Cemetery in Casper.