Mary Jane Decker passed away October 16, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Mary was born November 24, 1928 to Arthur and Violoh Brossard in Mankato, MN. Mary made her way to Wyoming where she married Gerald Decker in 1947. Gerald and Mary were married for 59.9 years and had three sons, Calvin, Thomas and Jerry Paul.

Gerald and Mary moved to Colorado working for LG Everest in the sand and gravel business, providing materials for many projects including the Eisenhower Tunnel. They then moved to Casper and started and ran Pioneer Construction for many years.

Mary enjoyed music and was a very talented trumpet and cornet player. Mary was generous with her talents and played for Life Care and the Nazarene Church for many years.

Mary is survived by her brother, Lee (Romelle); sons: Calvin (Nancy), Thomas (Sally), and Jerry Paul (Tonya); five grandchildren: Damara, Duke, Daniel, Benjamin and Jolene and five great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; friends and extended family.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald; her parents; stepfather, Stephen; brothers: Clarence, Gordon, Victor and Wayne; sisters: Laverne, Marlene and Francis Jean. Mary was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Norma and daughter-in-law, Monica.

Services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2020 S. Jefferson at 2:00 p.m. and a viewing Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bustards Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave.