CASPER—Mary Jane Reed, 93, of Casper passed away on June 18, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born to Paul H. and Bessie L. Russ-Miller on September 27, 1927 in Douglas, Wyoming. She was raised on a homestead North of Douglas and moved into Douglas to attend and graduate from high school in 1945. She loved music and two years after high school she traveled back and forth to Casper by train to take saxophone lessons.

On November 20, 1948, she married Ellis W. Reed. The family moved to Newcastle, Wyoming in 1960 and in 1964 made their final home in Casper.

She went to work for the telephone company right out of high school and retired from management after 38 years of dedicated service. After retiring from the phone company, she began pursuing her true calling, working with children. She owned and operated a daycare, Kid Kountry, for 17 years and then went on to take care of her own great-grandchildren for another nine years. She and her sister, Jodie Reed, were active members of the United Church of Christ. The duo started the Bargain Basement and participated in its running for 40 years until it closed due to Covid-19 in 2020.