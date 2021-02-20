CENTENNIAL, Colo.—Mary “Jeanette” (MacLennan) Ludeman passed away Friday night, February 12, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Jeanette was born to Alexander and Christina MacLennan in Casper July 6, 1938; she was the youngest of brother, Murdo MacLennan and sister, Catherine “Ann” (MacLennan) Bever. She graduated from N.C.H.S. in 1956.

Jeanette moved with husband Frank, son Les and daughter Chris to Littleton, CO in 1975. She worked for Johns Manville from 1977 through 1986; then partnered with Frank to publish the Mining Business Digest for several years. They moved to Castle Pines, CO in 1998. Frank passed away in 2007.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Condolences for the family may be left at OlingerChapelHill.com.