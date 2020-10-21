CASPER—Mary Jo Pekuri was reunited with her late husband on October 15, 2020. She was 71 years old. Mary Jo was born in Casper, on October 15, 1949, to Christine and Joseph Dalgarno. She married the love of her life, Thomas Pekuri on January 25, 1975, and they had two sons, Joseph and Bryan.

Mary Jo was an incredibly kind and generous woman. Her entire life was devoted to her husband and two sons. After her husband, Tom passed away from health complications, she was left with two boys, one and five years old. She persevered and gave her sons the best life she could. She was a wonderful and caring woman, who was generous to a fault.

As a widow and a single mother, she shared a sense of adventure with her children. She once took a spontaneous car trip with her two young sons and her mother to Venice Beach, California. With no reservations, plans, and an old Buick Riviera, their memories remain as the wharf, the sun, and the quality time spent together.