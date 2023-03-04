PARK RAPIDS, MN — Mary Kathleen “Kay” Peck Schultz, 85, of Park Rapids, MN passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2023. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Vera Peck of Glenrock, WY; son-in-law, Daniel Labrecque of Eagle River, AK; sister-in-law, Mary-Lou Peck and nephew, Mathew Shepard.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Louis Schultz; son, Kurt Schultz and partner, Becky Petron of Park Rapids, MN and their children: Travis, Casey and Emma; daughter, Kristen Labrecque of Eagle River, AK; brother, James Peck and sister, Judy Shepard and husband, Dennis.

Kay was born and raised in Glenrock, WY, and attended the University of Wyoming where she studied education. She taught primary school in Dubois, WY and Los Alamos, NM. Kay and Lou spent a good part of their years traveling and visited over 30 countries. Kay and Lou started their family in 1968. She was a devoted and loving mother. She lit up a room with her fantastic smile and her unconditional love was boundless.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 2PM at Hubbard United Methodist Church in Hubbard, MN. All were welcome.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Mathew Shepard Foundation in Kay’s name.