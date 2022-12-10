Mary Kathryn McFarland

Mary Kathryn McFarland, born July 25, 1949 in Casper, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice.

Mary lived in Casper until she was 18, married, and moved to Cheyenne. Mary did many things in her life, but she worked as a surgical technician for 35 years in Cheyenne, Denver, and Casper. She was in the first graduating class at the new Kelly Walsh High School and the first girl to be in the auto mechanics class.

Mary enlisted in the Air National Guard at the age of 34 and was stationed in Germany and worked in the medical field. She moved backed to Casper about 20 years ago and continued to work as a surgical technician. She was a talented ballet dancer in her teens, a master gardener, and had beautiful gardens. She loved fishing, camping, and being outdoors.She was planning to go to Africa again this year and spending a couple of years volunteering her time – that was her dream.

Mary is survived by her mother, Clotilde McFarland, sisters, Sherry and Sandy; daughter, Heather Bundy and Bridget Smerchek; and son, Sean White.

She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd McFarland.

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for December 13, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 400 Country Club Rd, Casper, WY 82609. The family plans to have Mary's remains put to rest at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors in the spring of 2023.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Casper.