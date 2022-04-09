CASPER — A Funeral liturgy for Mary Lou McGuire, 92, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango as the Celebrant. The Vigil for Deceased will be held at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.

Mary Lou passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper, Wyoming.

She was born to Ralph C. and Mary Ellen (Hoth) Garwood on Monday, November 18, 1929 at a farm southwest of Wheatland, Wyoming.

She grew up in the Cassa/Glendo, Wyoming area and graduated from Guernsey High School in 1948. She attended Hall’s Beauty School in Casper, Wyoming and received her certificate in 1949. Mary Lou worked for a year at Vi’s Beauty Shop in Wheatland.

She and Jack James McGuire were married at Saint Patrick’s Rectory in Wheatland on March 23, 1950 and three sons were born to this union, Wylie Gene on January 26, 1952, Clayton Ralph on September 28, 1953, and John Wayne on February 29, 1956.

They ranched with Jack’s parents until 1970 when they purchased the ranch from his parents. They had summer range on the Laramie Plains and trailed cattle in the spring and fall. In 1973 they sold that ranch and the plains land to purchase the VR Ranch south of Glenrock, Wyoming. After ten successful years and due in part to Jack’s health they sold the VR and retired to Douglas.

Mary Lou volunteered as a Red Cross Grey Lady at the Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland for nine years, 1963 – 1972.

While ranching at Glenrock, she volunteered with Gilm Kennaugh and Charlie Morgan for the Glenrock Cemetery Improvement. She also worked with Collette Garvin to get the Glenrock Senior Center and Barber Apartments in Glenrock. She was appointed to the Converse County Hospital Board of Directors, resigning after ten years.

With Jack’s help she had time to do flowers, she helped Jack haul rocks from various places, and helped with his “Rock Garden” in front of their South Fifth Street home.

She is survived by her sons, Wylie (Susan) McGuire, Clayton (Cindy) McGuire, and John (Linda) McGuire; nine grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father, Ralph, on October 18, 1990; mother, Mary Ellen, on March 16, 1985; her husband of 57 years of marriage, Jack, on August 27, 2007; one sister; and three brothers.

Serving as pallbearers will be Karen Lovitt, Linda Randall, Katie Krein, Magan Iturrey, Brandon McGuire, Justin McGuire, Kyle McGuire, Quentin McGuire, and Layne McGuire.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be all of her great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Central Wyoming Hospice Home, 319 South Wilson Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

