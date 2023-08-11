Mary Lou Morrison, artist, educator, activist, community advocate, mother and wife, left this world the evening of July 31, 2023 with family by her side. She was 90. She is remembered as creative, generous, fiercely independent, cheerful, of sharp intellect, and a proud Wyoming Democrat.

Mary Lou was born to Herman and Osa (Leedom) Tjaden December 26, 1932, on her family’s wheat farm near Clearwater, Kansas. She had four older siblings: Marjorie, Carol, Kathleen and Herman Jr. During her 4th grade year, Mary Lou’s mother passed and she was raised by her three sisters.

She graduated from Clearwater High School in 1950 and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Art in 1956 from Kansas State University. Two years later she received a teaching certificate and taught art in Wichita. During college summers, she worked at a Colorado dude ranch and later for Boeing Aircraft performing layout and paste-up for flight operation manuals while earning her teaching credentials.

She moved to Casper in 1960 to work for the Natrona County School District as a traveling art teacher in the elementary schools before being hired as Kelly Walsh High School’s first art teacher when it opened in 1965. As an art educator, Mary Lou encouraged kids and adults alike to explore their imagination and creativity. She was the creator of the Children’s Discovery Center at the Nicolaysen Art Museum and shepherded its growth and eventual move from the original location in a refurbished warehouse on Rancho Road to its current location. Many of the art stations at the NIC’s Discovery Center are her creations.

She was a prolific artist and her works include watercolor, sculpture, oils and printmaking. Her gyotaku (fish printing) and woodblock prints were especially unique. Inspired by Wyoming’s natural beauty, both artistically and as an activist, she worked passionately to protect the state’s land, air and water. She was fearless about voicing her opinions and was especially concerned about Wyoming’s Red Desert and climate change.

Shortly after she moved to Casper, Mary Lou met her husband Angus (Angie) Morrison at Hogadon Ski Area and they were married June 29, 1963. An avid skier (cross country and downhill), hiker and naturalist, she spent many days camping, backpacking, canoeing and exploring in Wyoming’s Laramie, Wind River, Big Horn and Absaroka Mountain Ranges with her husband, daughter and friends.

She was proud of her Kansas farm roots and loved riding horses. During her early years in Casper, she taught riding at Dempsey Stables located at the base of Casper Mountain. She took her young daughter on many riding adventures near Garden Creek and on Casper’s Bridle Trail. Miraculously, she also coaxed impressive crops of tomatoes and flowers from the hardpan soil of her downtown Casper home where she lived for 60 years.

Her talents as a volunteer, artist and organizer contributed to strengthening many social, political, environmental and art organizations including the Wyoming Conservation Voters Education Fund, the NIC, Poverty Resistance, Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper, Powder River Basin Resource Council, Wyoming Outdoor Council, Casper Mountain Racers and the Natrona County Democrats.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Robyn Morrison (Greg Aitkenhead) of Casper; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial and celebration of her life will be held at the Nicolaysen Art Museum on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 4:00PM.

The family is grateful to her neighbors, friends, and staff at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living and hospice for their kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to an organization close to your heart in honor of Mary Lou’s legacy of activism and service.