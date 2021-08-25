CASPER—Mary Louise McLean Long, 96, of Casper died peacefully with family on August 21, 2021, at the Wyoming Medical Center. She was born April 28, 1925, in Casper, to Angus McLean and Colina Gillespie McLean. Mary graduated from Natrona County High School in 1943.

She married her high school sweetheart, Frank J. Long, on August 15, 1945. Mary’s first love and priority was always her family and her faith. She was a charter member of Mount Hope Lutheran Church. Mary was a wonderful Christian woman who was devoted to the Lord. She will be remembered for her kindness and helping others. Mary volunteered for over twenty years at the Wyoming Medical Center.

Mary is survived by her son, Donald Long (Barbara) of Peoria, Arizona; her daughters, Cathy Mackey of Cheyenne and Jeanine Allison of Casper; seven grandchildren, Shawna Mackey Geiger (Brad), Brian Mackey, Kristin Mackey, Rebecca Lutz, Scott Long, Cody Allison and Riley Allison; four great-grandchildren, Ethan and Griffin Geiger, Brody Mackey, and Cheyenne Lutz; loved ones, Stephanie Mackey, Kelsey Yokoyama; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; two sons-in-law, Terry Mackey and Bill Allison; twin great-granddaughters, Ella and Reese Mackey; and brother, Sandy McLean.