Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Mary Lynn Perkins, 63, 10:00 a.m., August 9, 2023 at the Saint Rose Catholic Church with Father Ray Moss officiating. Mary passed away August 1, 2023 in her home after a years-long, heroic battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday August 8, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Saint Rose Catholic Church at 7:00 p.m. Cremation will take place following the services, memorials can be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Reasearch Foundation in Mary’s name and condolences may be sent to www.ColyerFuneralHome.com.