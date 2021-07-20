 Skip to main content
Mary Margaret King
Mary Margaret King

Mary Margaret King

CHEYENNE—Mary Margaret King, 79, was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on October 16, 1941 to Herman and Helen Brunt. She passed away July 16, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Wendell King of 62 years. She is also survived by her son, David King and daughter-in-law, Peggy King of Oceano, California. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her good friend and caregiver, Mary Pitt.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Wendy King.

There will be a memorial service at a later date in August of 2021.

