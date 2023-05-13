Mary “Rachel” Reese was born May 15, 1939 in Hollister, CA to Benjamin and Bernarda (Corral) Herrera. She passed away April 26, 2023 at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, CA.

She was raised and attended school in Paso Robles, CA, where she was the youngest of seven children except for a niece, Charlotte Fender, who was raised in the family home as their sister.

Rachel traveled and moved from place to place during her life, where she met many wonderful people and many cherished friends; from Riverton, Cheyenne, Casper, and Medicine Bow, WY, to Las Vegas, NV and Mohave Valley, AZ, but for the past several years, Paso Robles, CA was the place she called home.

She was a very special lady, she was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Reese of Paso Robles, CA; son, William “Guy” Warpness (Zoe Curtright) of Laramie, WY; daughter, Sami Johnson (Randy) of Casper, WY; step-daughters: Leslie Finegan (Dale) of Turlock, CA, Bonni Moulton (Steve) of Paso Robles, CA; grandchildren: Cory Warpness (Jessica), William Guy Jr. “Billy” Warpness (Emily) of Laramie, WY, Brandon Warpness (Danita) of Cheyenne, WY, Dustin Bowman (Amber), Haley Lensert (Garett) of Casper, WY, Ty Finegan, of Reno, NV, Wes Finegan of Turlock, CA, Tara Reese of Paso Robles, CA, Jacob Mitchell (Kelli) of Mason City, IA, and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte Fender of Atascadero, CA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Lana Joy Martinez; brothers: Rudolpho “Rudy” Pena, Umberto “Bert” Herrera and Ralph Herrera; sisters: Leonila “Chata” Ashley, Ursula Taylor and Mary “Grace” Meyer, and step-daughter, Cheri Mitchell.

Our family would like to thank friends, family, and care givers at Danish Care Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital for all of their support, compassion and loving care during this hard time.

A private graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Paso Robles District Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at 2:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge #243, 635 28th St., in Paso Robles.