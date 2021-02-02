CASPER—Mary (Roediger) Bartels-Greenlee was born March 22, 1964 in Vacaville, CA to Richard and Joan Roediger. She died November 4, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY due to complications from COVID-19.

Mary was a very kind, loving woman. She spent her life devoting her time to others and caring for her numerous pets, especially her dachshund, Huey, who went everywhere with her.

She worked in adult day centers and senior citizen homes before transitioning her career to the Developmental Disabilities Waiver of Wyoming. She was the primary caretaker of her disabled sister, Rena, who she loved dearly.

Mary is survived by her children, Stephen, Tia, and Danielle; her grandchild, Addison; her spouse, Jeff; and numerous siblings, nephews, and nieces.

Mary was laid to rest in a private family ceremony at the Willow Grove Cemetery in Johnson County, WY near her parents, who preceded her in death.