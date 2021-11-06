 Skip to main content
Mary Rust

GILLETTE—Mary Rust age 97 of Gillette, WY passed away November 2, 2021 at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, Gillette, WY.

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Rust will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Vigil starting at 6:00 p.m.

A special message for the family can be left at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.

