Mary Ryan Ostlund

John passed away in 2004. Mary continued to do the things she loved including Blue Stockings, St. Anthony’s Circle, Cheyenne Audubon, Cheyenne Historical Society, Cheyenne Symphony, and attending charitable events for the hospital, library, and Old West Museum. She enjoyed giving a presentation on the history of Remount Ranch to a packed room for a Cowgirls of the West luncheon. In 2016, Mary had the privilege and pleasure of helping to introduce the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Resolution in the Wyoming Senate.

In her most recent years, she enjoyed reading two morning newspapers while drinking coffee and working crossword puzzles. She loved good mystery books. She made her bed every morning and wrote handwritten notes to family and friends and on occasion to the governor or Congressional delegation. She kept an extensive calendar of family birthdays and anniversaries and made sure the supply of commemorative postage stamps was ample.

Trips to see art at the American Heritage where she had been a board member and to the Old West Museum where she had been a benefactor were a treat, as was going to the Remount to sit by the lake and watch for birds. She was grateful to be able to live in the home she loved and maintain her independence. While she traveled the world with John, she had never seen Old Faithful. Her daughter, Peg, took her to Yellowstone in the fall of 2019 at 91. While 2020 was a challenge but memorable for Mary, she still enjoyed a curbside birthday party attended by 80 people including Governor and First Lady Gordon. And yes, she was able to make her tradition of Christmas Midnight Mass one last time.