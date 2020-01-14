TORRINGTON—A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be recited for Mary Theresa Langdon, 93, at 10:30 am Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Rose Catholic Church with Father Ray Moss officiating. Mary died at her home on January 10, 2020 and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given in her honor to St. Joseph Children’s Home or Alzheimer’s Research. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Mary was born October 9, 1926 in Reading, Pennsylvania the daughter of John and Mary (Troop) Hofmann. She grew up and received her education in Reading graduating high school there. She met and married Jack Langdon on September 4, 1950. They moved to Laramie, Wyoming where he attended law school. They moved to Casper for a year before moving to Worland where Jack started a law practice and together they raised their family. They moved to Cheyenne in 1974 and to Torrington in 1984 where she lived the rest of her life. She was a partner in all of Jack’s endeavors. Jack died in 1998.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of PEO where she served on the State Board for seven years and was elected president in 1980. She was also a member of the ladies golf association and enjoyed golf, playing bridge, reading, and knitting. She was a consummate volunteer.