TORRINGTON—Mary Theresa Langdon, 93, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Rosary and mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the St. Rose Catholic Church with Father Ray Moss officiating. Cremation has taken place.
Colyer Funeral Home
