Mary Theresa Langdon
View Comments

Mary Theresa Langdon

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

TORRINGTON—Mary Theresa Langdon, 93, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Rosary and mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the St. Rose Catholic Church with Father Ray Moss officiating. Cremation has taken place.

Colyer Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Mary Langdon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 17
Memorial Services
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:30AM
St Rose Catholic Church
605 E 22nd Ave
Torrington-2527, WY 82240
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Memorial Services begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News