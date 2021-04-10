Marylou Ridgeway

Marylou was born May 11, 1938 in Caribou, Maine, to Marian Louise Ginn “ aka Nana” and Phillip Leavitt Laffaty, and was thus the daughter of a potato farmer. She married Epimenio Doreteo Santistevan on June 10, 1955 in Andover, New Brunswick, Canada. Marylou and Eppie had five children, whom she continued to raise in Casper, after his untimely death in 1962. She was subsequently married over the years to Hal Roy, Huey Knudsen, Leonard Phillips and Don Ridgeway. All have predeceased Marylou.

She was a devoted wife throughout her life, enjoying the hobbies and interests of her spouses over the years. After retiring from Mountain Bell/US West, she enjoyed her Summers in the Pedro Mountains, feeding the birds, tending her yard and friends, wandering the hills looking for arrowheads and dabbled with piano playing on rare occasions. She was a little bit shy in crowds, but had an easy enjoyable wit, and made friends easily in all her circumstances. She was a lifetime VFW member, and, later in life, a hospice volunteer. She was faced with Alzheimer’s a few years ago and was happy to find a comfortable home and supportive team at Edgewood/Meadow Winds on 12th Street, where she continued to develop new friendships.