CASPER—On Friday, April 2, 2021, Marylou Ridgeway, peacefully passed away at age 82. Her tired heart could not see her through another day.
Marylou was born May 11, 1938 in Caribou, Maine, to Marian Louise Ginn “ aka Nana” and Phillip Leavitt Laffaty, and was thus the daughter of a potato farmer. She married Epimenio Doreteo Santistevan on June 10, 1955 in Andover, New Brunswick, Canada. Marylou and Eppie had five children, whom she continued to raise in Casper, after his untimely death in 1962. She was subsequently married over the years to Hal Roy, Huey Knudsen, Leonard Phillips and Don Ridgeway. All have predeceased Marylou.
She was a devoted wife throughout her life, enjoying the hobbies and interests of her spouses over the years. After retiring from Mountain Bell/US West, she enjoyed her Summers in the Pedro Mountains, feeding the birds, tending her yard and friends, wandering the hills looking for arrowheads and dabbled with piano playing on rare occasions. She was a little bit shy in crowds, but had an easy enjoyable wit, and made friends easily in all her circumstances. She was a lifetime VFW member, and, later in life, a hospice volunteer. She was faced with Alzheimer’s a few years ago and was happy to find a comfortable home and supportive team at Edgewood/Meadow Winds on 12th Street, where she continued to develop new friendships.
Marylou was also preceded to the Angels by her brother, Paul; by her infant daughter, Marian; and later by her adult daughter, Nita.
She is survived by her three remaining children, Phil Santistevan, Mike Santistevan, and Rita Coltrane; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 17th, at 10:00 am at St Patrick’s Catholic Church. If you were a friend, the family invites you to join us at the memorial service.
Donations in memory of Marylou may be sent to Casper Wyoming Hospice, 319 South Wilson Street, Casper, WY 82601, or www.cwhp.org and Select Donate Now.