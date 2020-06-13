× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Maureen (Wright) Nelson was born July 5, 1950 in Kemmerer, to Maurice and June Wright. She passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Maureen graduated from Natrona County High School in 1968. She retired from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office in 2016 where she worked for many years.

Maureen loved socializing with family and friends. She was always quick with a compliment and smile and she cared about others more than herself. Maureen was known as the “cool” aunt, which explains why she was so beloved by her many nieces and nephews and their children over the years. She loved watching movies and taking care of her beloved cats.

In recent days, Maureen’s immediate family came to understand that Maureen had been visiting her daughter previously given up for adoption years ago. Daughter, Rebecca Palmer and granddaughters, Lundyn and Aspynn, reside in Green River. The family shares this information as reminder of Maureen’s love and care for others cementing her legacy for many.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Penny Kay Neubauer.

She is survived by her sister, Sharon Ortiz (Max) of Casper; her brother, Gregory Wright of Longmont, CO and her sister, Kitty Kirkley of Euless, TX. She is survived by numerous nephews and nieces.