CASPER—Maureen (Wright) Nelson was born July 5, 1950 in Kemmerer, to Maurice and June Wright. She passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Maureen graduated from Natrona County High School in 1968. She retired from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office in 2016 where she worked for many years.
Maureen loved socializing with family and friends. She was always quick with a compliment and smile and she cared about others more than herself. Maureen was known as the “cool” aunt, which explains why she was so beloved by her many nieces and nephews and their children over the years. She loved watching movies and taking care of her beloved cats.
In recent days, Maureen’s immediate family came to understand that Maureen had been visiting her daughter previously given up for adoption years ago. Daughter, Rebecca Palmer and granddaughters, Lundyn and Aspynn, reside in Green River. The family shares this information as reminder of Maureen’s love and care for others cementing her legacy for many.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Penny Kay Neubauer.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Ortiz (Max) of Casper; her brother, Gregory Wright of Longmont, CO and her sister, Kitty Kirkley of Euless, TX. She is survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral services are scheduled to be held at Bustard’s Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Casper Humane Society.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.