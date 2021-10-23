 Skip to main content
Max Richard Miller
Max Richard Miller

DOUGLAS—Max Richard Miller, 89, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Gorman’s Converse Chapel. A tribute life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 405 N. 6th St. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. A reception will follow at Cooper’s Arena, 126 N. 3rd St.

Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel

