Maxine Marie Grigg
BUFFALO—Maxine Marie Grigg was born April 29, 1922. She passed away September 15, 2020, peacefully at Amie Holt Care in Buffalo, WY.

Maxine enjoyed life to its fullest and loved her family.

She is survived by son, Gary and wife Mil; granddaughters, Andrea and Danyell; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth.

At her request there will be no services. Interment will be at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper, WY.

