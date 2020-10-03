Maxine Wingert

CASPER—With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved mother, Maxine Wingert, from complications caused by COVID-19 virus. The daughter of Edwin and Geneva Unangst, she was born July 26, 1924 in Bartlett, Nebraska, and passed away on September 30, 2020.

After graduation from high school, she became a teacher in a one-room rural schoolhouse. She met her future husband Ed Wingert at Casper Air Base after his return from combat in North Africa. They were married in 1944 in Alliance, Nebraska, in a service conducted by her grandfather William Taylor. “Two hearts entwined forever.”

After the war they made their home in Casper, as did many veterans of the air base. They loved Wyoming and for decades enjoyed camping in the Wind Rivers and at Glendo. Together Maxine and Ed became owners of a longtime Casper business, the John Jourgensen Paint Company, where Maxine served as bookkeeper and officer. Maxine lived in Casper for 74 years.