Maxwell Brady Allyn

BAKERSFIEL, Calif.—Max Allyn, age 37, died December 30, 2020 at his home in Bakersfield, CA. He was born on March 25, 1983 to parents, Peter G. Allyn, M.D., and Aileen M. Allyn in San Francisco, California. In 1985, he and his family moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he spent his childhood roaming the cliffs behind his house and exploring desert spaces.
As soon as he could stand on ice skates, he began playing hockey. Ice hockey became a way of life as he and his team travelled to area rinks. During these hockey sojourns Max, his teammates and families bonded with each other over losses and wins with strengthening camaraderie. Curious about the world beyond his borders, he applied to and was accepted at Choate Rosemary Hall, where in addition to his studies, he got in much needed ice time.
On January 25, 2005, he married Jamie L. Anderson. They said they “grew up together”, and found love and joy in each other they never knew existed. With Jamie, Max experienced parenthood, which gave him a total, unconditional love for his children.
For most of his adult life he was an Operations Manager for energy companies. His profession allowed him to move from the Rocky Mountain Region to Bakersfield, CA “It’s only two hours to the beach”, he would say. Living in southern California, it was only fitting that his love of hockey would translate into his love of the LA Kings NHL team.
Max is survived by his wife, Jamie; daughters, Kyleigh, Kallie and Charleigh; son, Skyler Allyn (Skyler’s mother, Torrie Cole); mother, Aileen (Mark) Bratovich; father, Peter G. (Karen) Allyn; sisters, Hillary (Luis) Vivas, Joanna (James) Sutherland, and Liberty (Paul) Emery; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Burton and Millie Allyn, Ed Nordman, Ruth and Lon Gilbert.
Due to Covid, a memorial will be held in Wyoming at a later date.
Memorial Contributions can be made: In Loving Memory of Maxwell B. Allyn to https://gofund.me/a8ea3cc8
“Keep your Stick on the Ice.”