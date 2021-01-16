Maxwell Brady Allyn

BAKERSFIEL, Calif.—Max Allyn, age 37, died December 30, 2020 at his home in Bakersfield, CA. He was born on March 25, 1983 to parents, Peter G. Allyn, M.D., and Aileen M. Allyn in San Francisco, California. In 1985, he and his family moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he spent his childhood roaming the cliffs behind his house and exploring desert spaces.

As soon as he could stand on ice skates, he began playing hockey. Ice hockey became a way of life as he and his team travelled to area rinks. During these hockey sojourns Max, his teammates and families bonded with each other over losses and wins with strengthening camaraderie. Curious about the world beyond his borders, he applied to and was accepted at Choate Rosemary Hall, where in addition to his studies, he got in much needed ice time.

On January 25, 2005, he married Jamie L. Anderson. They said they “grew up together”, and found love and joy in each other they never knew existed. With Jamie, Max experienced parenthood, which gave him a total, unconditional love for his children.