Megan Kathleen Geis

Megan was born an only child and raised in Casper, Wyoming by Lonnie Ray Boss and Kathleen Haley Boss. She attended Natrona County High School and home schooled by her grandfather. She graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Business Communications and went on to start her own consulting company and work as a Landman in the oil and gas industry.

On March 31, 2004 she married her love, Kenneth Geis. They were proud parents to Kaiser and Marco, their Doberman Pinschers. She took great pride in caring for her pups. Some of her happiest times were spent at their cabin in the mountains watching them race up and down the mountain trails.

Megan had a passion and desire to be involved in her family and friends lives. With a servant’s heart, she was always one to jump in and help or offer her assistance. She enjoyed sharing what she had and often you left a visit with her, with your hands full. She was known for spoiling the little ones with gifts out of the joy of giving and known as the ‘Cool Aunt.’ She was inclusive and wanted to make sure everyone felt a part of the group. She made it her business to know YOU. Megan positively impacted each life she encountered in her own unique way, and we are all grateful for the light she brought into our world. Her kind heart looked for ways to make people feel special and important.