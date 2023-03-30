WHEATLAND — Megan Lee Johnson (Buckendorf), 33, of Wheatland, Wyoming, passed away on March 24, 2023 in Wheatland, Wyoming. Megan was born in Rawlins, Wyoming to Laura J. Hilbird and Edward D. Buckendorf Jr. on December 9, 1989. She enjoyed drawing, camping, fishing, working on her mud trucks, gardening with her daughter and anything outdoors. She had a love for animals. Megan is survived by her daughter, Sarah Johnson of Eastover, NC; sons: Joshua and Josiah of Wheatland, WY; step-daughter, Holly Johnson of Wheatland, WY and step-son, Nick Johnson of Wheatland, WY; parents: Laura and Ken Hilbird of Casper, WY and Edward D. Buckendorf Jr. of Green River, WY; siblings: Heather Lucas (Ryan) of Lander, WY, Jennifer Buckendorf (Dylan) of Eastover, NC, Edward C. Buckendorf of Sealy, TX and Haleigh Buckendorf of Green River, WY; grandchildren: Silas and Saphira Rauner of Wheatland, WY; niece, Elizabeth Lucas of Lander, WY; nephews: Ryan Lucas Jr. of Lander, WY and Wilder Buckendorf-Friday of Eastover, NC; grandparents: Bill and Joan Vaughn of Hanna, WY and Elaine Buckendorf of Hanna, WY.