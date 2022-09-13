A graveside service will be held for Melvin “Mel” Miller, 85, at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Butch Capshaw officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and the Wyoming Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors.

Melvin “Mel” Miller was born in Casper, Wyoming to Cecil H. and Martha Matilda (Dawson) Miller on Saturday, July 6, 1937. He was raised in Glenrock, Wyoming and graduated from Glenrock High School in 1956. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1959 and was stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia until his honorable discharge in 1961. He then married Donna Underwood of which two daughters were born to the union; Martha “Marti” and Lori.

His career consisted of being a construction superintendent at Ristler McMurry, High Plains Construction and 33 years dedicated to Central Contractors.

Outside of his work career he was a huge NASCAR fan as well as an avid stock car racer himself. He was well known to the racing community as #8 Miller’s Bandit. He was part of building several race tracks throughout Wyoming. Over many years he earned a vast number of trophies, as well as winning both local and state championships before retiring from racing in 2014 after 59 years of racing.

For the last 16 months of his life he lived in Petoskey, Michigan with his daughter Marti and her family, although he returned to his home in Glenrock where he passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8, 2022 with family at his side at the age of 85.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Donna Gosnell; his father, Cecil Miller; his mother, Martha Miller; his brother, Wayne Miller; and his brother, Raymond Cecil Miller (Negless).

Survivors include his two daughters, Martha “Marti” Jo Linn (Harold “Glen” Linn) of Petoskey, Michigan and Lori Lynn Mancini of Palmdale California; two siblings, Viola “Vi” Koch of Santee, California and Kenneth “Ken” Miller (Bonnie) of Erie, Colorado; eight grandchildren: Amber Kreeger (Mike), Tiffany Carlson (Jacob), Marcus Linn (Faith), Austin Linn, Heather Linn, Michael Linn, Ashlyn Asher, and Wesley Mancini; twenty-one great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Serving as pallbearers will be Marcus Linn, Austin Linn, Steve Miller, Wayne Miller, Chip Gallinger, and Jacob Carlson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Central Wyoming Hospice Home, 319 South Wilson Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601 or Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Norther Michigan, 560 West Mitchell Street, Suite 185, Petoskey, Michigan 49770 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

